Watch Phil X jam Van Halen's Somebody Get Me a Doctor with Michael Anthony

By Jackson Maxwell
published

The onstage jam took place shortly after the one-time Van Halen bassist alluded to a new project with the Bon Jovi guitarist and a mysterious "really, really cool singer” in an interview with Eddie Trunk

Last week, former Van Halen bass guitar player Michael Anthony stopped by the Trunk Nation (opens in new tab) radio show for a chat with its host, the venerable Eddie Trunk.

During the interview, Anthony – who plays with another former member of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar, in Sammy Hagar & the Circle – revealed that he had a tantalizing new side project in the works with Bon Jovi electric guitar player Phil X, Aerosmith live drummer John Douglas, and “a really, really cool singer” whose identity remains a mystery. 

Not too long after his interview with Trunk – last Saturday (March 25) – Anthony headlined a benefit concert (opens in new tab) for Save the Heartbeat, a non-profit organization that looks to help those affected by congenital heart disease. 

Anthony's band for the show – which took place at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California – didn't feature John Douglas, but it did happen to include Phil X, a noted Van Halen aficionado

With Phil X, and the band's longtime bassist, onstage, some Van Halen was naturally on the menu. To that end, you can watch them tackle Somebody Get Me a Doctor above.

Engaging in the same volume knob swells Eddie Van Halen employed in the original, Phil X – armed with a Gibson SG – clearly enjoys playing the part (and, indeed, the guitar parts) of one of his heroes.

Sammy Hagar also stopped by the benefit show, joining Anthony and Phil X for a couple of Montrose (Rock Candy, visible below) and Hagar solo (I Can't Drive 55 (opens in new tab)) tunes, with a version of Depeche Mode's Personal Jesus thrown in too, for good measure.

As for Anthony's new mystery band, the bassist described it to Trunk as "a little side project thing that I've kind of been speaking to some people [about] and might be doing a couple of things with."

When asked about who might provide vocals, Anthony said, “I don't wanna mention any names, but it’s a really, really cool singer. And we're recording just for fun right now, some stuff. That's all I can say.”

Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.