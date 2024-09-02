Did Tim Henson just tease the arrival of his first Japanese-made Ibanez signature guitars – and a new 8-string?

The Polyphia guitarist debuted a new white colorway on both a six– and 8-string Ibanez TOD builds – and now fans are speculating about the prospect of a Prestige line

Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson has teased what appears to be a new Ice White finish option for his signature Ibanez TOD10 electric guitar – not to mention a new eight-string variant of his trademark build. However, it’s led fans to speculate whether it hails the arrival of something much bigger.

Both instruments appear in Polyphia’s Ernie Ball Big Sound video – the first in a new series of luxuriously-shot and produced artist sessions by the renowned string firm.

