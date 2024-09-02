Did Tim Henson just tease the arrival of his first Japanese-made Ibanez signature guitars – and a new 8-string?

The Polyphia guitarist debuted a new white colorway on both a six– and 8-string Ibanez TOD builds – and now fans are speculating about the prospect of a Prestige line
Polyphia guitarist Tim Henson has teased what appears to be a new Ice White finish option for his signature Ibanez TOD10 electric guitar – not to mention a new eight-string variant of his trademark build. However, it’s led fans to speculate whether it hails the arrival of something much bigger.
Both instruments appear in Polyphia’s Ernie Ball Big Sound video – the first in a new series of luxuriously-shot and produced artist sessions by the renowned string firm.
The clip looks and sounds great, but it’s Henson’s now ice-white TOD model, complete with striking black hardware for a direct inversion of its ebony fretboard and Tree of Death inlay, that catches the eye.
As such it has left fans asking questions about the possibility of production runs for the featured instruments and debating whether this is a simple expansion of the Indonesian-made TOD10’s finish options, or perhaps evidence of the much-rumored Japanese Henson signature build, the Prestige TOD100.
Henson reportedly told a fan that the eventual TOD100 production model would be offered in white and others have speculated over a late 2024 arrival for the Japanese run. However, we should stress that while an exciting prospect, this is currently little more than Reddit gossip and is in no way confirmed by either Henson or Ibanez.
We’ll have to wait to know for certain then, but in the meantime the clip has plenty else to keep us entertained, with plenty of wah-lathered moments and whammy bar (and pedal) tricks across the video.
