Positive Grid celebrates 10th anniversary with the return of the Spark Pearl, and big savings off the 5-star Spark amp

As technology evolves, we find that we can do more and more with smaller gadgets - and this craving for efficiency is slowly but surely wiggling its way into the world of guitar amps . Nowadays, digital amp modelers are capable of some mind-blowing stuff, and it needn’t cost you the earth either - as Positive Grid proves with $50 off their revolutionary Spark Amp to coincide with their 10th anniversary.

Positive Grid has become one of the industry’s favorite brands over the years, and with their killer BIAS software behind them, they’re going from strength to strength. Capable of some truly impressive amp modeling, BIAS has found its way into homes, rehearsal rooms and studios all over the world in the form of guitar plugins and other BIAS hardware. The Spark, which is also powered by Positive Grid’s BIAS tone engine, combines portability and convenience with a powerful and vast set of tones, delivering a rewarding and enjoyable practice environment.

$50 off the Spark Guitar Amp & free gigbag: $299 , now $249

It’s Positive Grid’s 10th anniversary and time to party, with big savings on the Spark amp. This smart guitar amp has everything you might need to take your guitar-playing skill to the next level, including over 10,000 tones available when using the companion app. Powered by PG’s next-level BIAS tone engine and full of clever tuition tools such as Auto Chords and Smart Jam, the Spark should be on your GAS radar. With an extra $50 off, and a free gigbag worth $60, you’ve got until September 12th to buy. View Deal

Pre-order Spark Pearl bundles: $359 - $459 , $289-$338

Missed out on the first run of Spark Pearls? Well, you’re in luck. As part of their 10th anniversary celebrations, Positive Grid has not only revived the Spark Pearl, but are also offering it up in bundles which include a Traveler gigbag and Sennheiser HD200 headphones. The Spark Pearl has all your favorite features from the original Spark, but in an elegant white tolex with gold piping. These bundles are limited to 500 units each, though - and are only available until September 30th. They’re selling fast.View Deal

40% off BIAS FX 2: Up to $120 off BIAS licenses

Positive Grid’s BIAS software comes equipped with everything you need to get your recordings sounding better than ever, turning your computer into a full-on guitar and bass rig. BIAS’ rigs are fully customizable and feature up to 100 amps, 122 effects, 20 Guitar Match models, and much more. With Positive Grid’s ToneCloud a hive of over 50,000 guitar and bass presets, we can’t see anyone running out of tones in a hurry. Deal ends September 30th.View Deal

The Spark isn’t just a guitar amp, by the way - it’s an entire practice routine. With onboard features such as Auto Chords - a feature which enables you to access the chords for any song through the Spark app - and Smart Jam - in which your Spark will generate a backing track to complement your playing - the Spark (in conjunction with the companion app) has nearly all your bases covered. To read more about these killer features, check out our full Positive Grid Spark review .

As part of their 10 year anniversary celebrations, Positive Grid has also introduced something new to their table of contents - the brand new Ignite Sessions. A series featuring a lineup of famous and celebrated guitarists, Ignite Sessions are designed to give new energy and ideas to those who need them. With guitarists such as Nicholas Veinoglou on board, the Ignite Sessions are bound to ignite some motivational flames and get you to rethink your relationship with the guitar. Check out their latest video.