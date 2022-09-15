Positive Grid celebrates 300K users of the Spark and Spark Mini by slashing prices on amps and software

When it comes to crowning the king of the practice amp game, 300,000 guitarists can't be wrong, right? Yes, you read that right, the smart amp gurus have just hit a massive milestone with the original Spark 40 and its 10 Watt little brother, the Spark Mini, being adopted by 300,000 players worldwide! To celebrate this mega achievement, Positive Grid has slashed the prices on all their amplifiers, bundles and software (opens in new tab) – for a very limited time.

Okay, that's a lot of guitarists turning to the Spark as their main practice companion, but really it isn't that surprising. This technologically advanced amplifier offers players a wealth of tools that not only make learning songs easier and your guitar sound better, but it makes playing at home fun!

(opens in new tab) Positive Grid: Spark 300k Celebration Sale (opens in new tab)

To celebrate the legions of players who are creating and sharing their own sounds on ToneCloud, jamming with their own personal band using Smart Jam, and learning their favorite songs faster with Auto Chords, Positive Grid is now offering huge savings on their most popular products, including the Spark, Spark Mini, Spark Control and Bias software.

Whether you are looking for a stand-alone amplifier, a comprehensive bundle, or powerful guitar modeling software, you'll find money off now. For example, you can bag an extra $40 off the original Spark and Spark Control footswitch – as well as a free bag – with the code CONTROL40 (opens in new tab). If software is more your thing, then you may want to take advantage of the 40% reduction of the ever-popular Bias Amp 2 (opens in new tab).

Both the Spark 40 and Mini are powered by the excellent Bias Tone Engine that serves up everything from sparkly clean to crushing high-gain and a plethora of studio-quality effects.

But wait, the tech stretches way beyond that, packing innovative features like Auto Chords - which figures out the chords from your music library or streamed tunes - and Smart Jam, which listens to the notes you're playing and creates a backing track in a style of your choice. That's before you start delving into the vast Spark app, which gives you access to over 10,000 tone presets, enabling you to call up any sound you like at the touch of a button.

As you might expect, with features like that, both amps have received many accolades since their launch – you can read our glowing 5-star Positive Grid Spark review and Positive Grid Spark Mini review to see exactly what we thought of them.

