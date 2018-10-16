Positive Grid Releases BIAS FX Mobile Universal for iPhone and iPad

Positive Grid has announced the release of an upgraded version of their popular, industry-leading BIAS FX guitar effects processing app that now works on both iPhone and iPad. Previously only available for iPad users, the new BIAS FX Mobile Universal release can be downloaded for free at positivegrid.com/bias-fx-mobile. Watch a demo from Riffs, Beards & Gear below.

Now guitarists can turn their iPhone into a world-class guitar amps and effects processor. The BIAS FX Mobile Universal app will come stocked with 2 free amps and 7 effects with 6 factory presets, all ready to rock with ultra-low latency. Users can purchase three different licenses to add even more analog-sounding amps, guitar pedals and high def stereo rack effects.

From solo practicing to songwriting, the Starter License ($9.99) provides a modest yet powerful collection of popular amps and effects to help players get started. This license unlocks the Dual Signal Path feature, plus 3 more amps (‘77 Silver Tone, ‘92 Treadplate and Acoustic Sim) and 8 more pedals (Compressor, Booster, Distortion X, EQ6, Tremolo, Flanger, Cry Wah and Digital Reverb).

To expand tone-shaping creativity for recording and live performance, Positive Grid offers the Essential License ($19.99). This license unlocks all of the features that BIAS FX has to offer, such as Dual Signal Path, Global Output Settings, MIDI Control and BIAS AMP 2 integration, plus 10 more amps and 23 more pedals. It also provides access to 44 more factory presets, so players can get to get rocking right away.

Finally, for the most hardcore tone junkies and working guitarists, the Ultimate License ($59.99) is a one-stop solution that unlocks all of the features, amps, and effects from Essential License—plus 7 Expansion Packs including Essential Analog Effect Pack, Classic From '60s Pack, Effect Powerhouse Pack, Acoustic Pack, Bass Pack, Studio Rack Pack, and Metal Signature Pack—for a total of 20 amps, 81 effects and 74 factory presets. With these diverse packs, players can have thousands of dollars worth of gear at the touch of a fingertip.

The BIAS FX Mobile Universal app includes incredibly versatile, high-quality effects from vintage pedal simulations to newly added high-end rack effects. All effects are designed to work with BIAS FX’s easy-to-use, photo-realistic, drag and drop interface to dial in tone just like on analog studio gear.

Built on the backbone of the most advanced amps and effects engine in the industry, the BIAS FX app draws its power from the original, award-winning BIAS FX software, available for PC/Mac. Packed with a library of hyper-authentic, touch responsive amplifier circuits, it also includes a new speaker cabinet module and a studio-quality collection of amazing sounds and presets. “Delays, choruses, flangers, vibratos, tremolos, all that is available in BIAS FX. Whatever it is that your style requires, it’s all there for you,” shares Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones.

Stocked with a built-in tuner and metronome, the BIAS FX Mobile Universal app supports MIDI Control and has a LIVE VIEW for easy on-stage control. The Global Output Setting makes amp control fast and precise.

The BIAS FX Mobile Universal app also allows users to connect to Positive Grid's ToneCloud, where players can find thousands of amps and effects configurations created by artists, producers and engineers from all over the world. Settings can be downloaded and shared in a snap. Marc Holcomb of Periphery can’t get enough. “The quality of the tones you get out of this thing are unbelievable,” he shares.

Download the BIAS FX universal mobile app for free and try it now at positivegrid.com/bias-fx-mobile.