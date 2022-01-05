Positive Grid expands its hardware lineup with the new BIAS FX 2-friendly Riff audio interface

Following the launch of its hugely popular Spark practice amp in 2020, Positive Grid has marked a further foray into the world of hardware with the arrival of the new Riff audio interface.

Designed to “supercharge your mobile rig”, the Riff is compatible with both computers and smartphones via USB connectivity, and is chiefly intended to couple with the company's BIAS FX 2 amp modeling software, which allows users to design their own digital guitar rigs from the ground up, choosing from hundreds of amps, cabs and effects.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Positive Grid)

Housed in a compact metal chassis, the interface packs a high-headroom instrument input and “best-in-class” converters for zero latency tracking and uninhibited tone, and sports a large, fully-customizable control knob on its front face, which can be assigned to a wealth of functions in BIAS FX 2.

Additionally, there are three preamp and overdrive tones built right in for adding warmth to tones on the fly, and an Auto Gain feature to easily adjust input signal. There's also a large LCD backlit display which shines bright in low-light settings.

Preorders for the Riff are available now at a limited-time discounted price of $99 (usually $179). Each order comes with a free copy of PreSonus's Studio One Prime recording software, and customers can also opt to equip themselves with BIAS FX 2 at checkout.

For more information, head to Positive Grid.