Positive Grid announces wireless foot controller for Spark

Positive Grid has announced a new wireless foot controller to accompany its Spark desktop guitar amp.

Connectible via Bluetooth, the Spark Control is able to perform multiple functions, including cycling through stored preset sounds, and controlling backing tracks in conjunction with the amp's Smart Jam feature.

Smart Jam is integrated into the amp's accompanying app, and uses a smartphone's microphone to analyze a guitarist's playing and automatically generate a backing track. This feature works alongside Auto Chords, which is able to listen to a song and transpose chords for the user to play along with.

It's worth noting, though, that according to Positive Grid, the footswitch is unable to control the amp's onboard looper.

“Spark Control is a wireless foot controller that allows you to change presets, toggle effects, control backing tracks and a ton more,” says Positive Grid. “All hands free, of course. That means you don't have to stop playing to switch up your sounds… let your feet do the work and stay in the flow!”

There's no confirmed release date for the Spark Control yet, but you can sign up for product alerts in the meantime, or visit Positive Grid for more info on the Spark amp itself.

And if you're in the market for some new amp modeling software, Positive Grid is currently offering up to 50% off its industry-leading BIAS software.