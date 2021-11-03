Get 40% off all Positive Grid BIAS software in this killer early Black Friday deal

As guitarists, we love collecting tangible pieces of gear, but there's something tantalizingly convenient about having pretty much everything you need – short of an electric guitar, audio interface and some cables – all stored within your computer.

And at the forefront of the in-the-box amp and gear emulation game is Positive Grid. The company's BIAS software eliminates the need for a physical guitar amp or pedals, offering a near limitless range of tonal possibilities right from your laptop or desktop.

For a limited time only, you can get any of the software in the range – BIAS FX 2, Bias Amp 2 or BIAS Pedal – with a cool 40% off.

BIAS FX 2 gives you an arsenal of virtual amps, pedals, rack effects, and cabs to shape your sound with. It's one of the best software modelers out there, and with versions available at different price points, there's something for everyone here. Choose Elite, Pro or Standard when you add it to your basket.

BIAS Amp 2 gives you complete freedom over your amp's design, and with this deal, you can get 40% of the Elite, Pro and Standard tiers. Click on the link to make your selection!

Create the pedal of your dreams for only $59 with this killer deal from Positive Grid. With BIAS Pedal, you can create your own distortion, delay or modulation stompbox, with full control even down to its circuitry.

BIAS FX 2 is easily one of the best amp modeling softwares in the biz. In fact, in our review upon its release we said you may never want to go back to playing a 'real world' amp or pedalboard again.

The program allows you to create your own digital amp rig, offering a sea of virtual gear – 100 amplifiers, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and tons more if you purchase the Elite version. There's also Standard and Pro versions which, with the 40% saving, cost $59 and $119, respectively, and come with a more limited selection of gear.

BIAS Amp 2 offers a totally comprehensive digital amp-building experience. Simply select your amp, and tweak away. Everything is modifiable, from preamp and power amp tubes to biasing and EQ shelf frequencies. And once you've designed your ideal amp, you can pair it with an impressive array of cabs and mics.

Again, the all-inclusive Elite version is now $179, and Standard and Pro versions are also available with more limited functionality.

And finally, BIAS Pedal allows you to create the distortion, delay or modulation pedal of your dreams. With the software – which currently only costs $59 (down from $99) – you have full control over pedal design, even down to circuitry.

If you're tempted by more than one software in the BIAS range, there are several bundles available, too. Check those out below.

BIAS FX 2 is also available on mobile devices (iOS only), and this deal lets you unlock the software for both desktop and mobile. Choose from Elite (was $399, now $209), Pro (was $249, now $139) or Standard (was $119, now $69).

If you want the deep-dive amp editing of BIAS Amp 2 plus the full range of sounds from BIAS FX 2, select the FX 2 & AMP 2 Combo deal. This gives you desktop versions of both, and is structured across the same three tiers: FX 2 and AMP 2 Elite for $309, Pro for $219 and Standard for $109.

Sometimes it's easier to just get the lot, and that's where the BIAS Platinum Bundle comes in. If you bought everything included here individually, it would cost you $1,429. Normally the bundled price is a decent saving at $799, but Positive grid has carved another 30% off, making this deal for the Elite versions of both BIAS products, plus all associated bundles $559! Rude not to, we say.

If you want to keep your budget at $350 you can still get a cracking deal. With a total value of $635, and a regular price of $449, you get everything in the Complete Bundle here, except for the BIAS Pedal models. Plus, you’re still saving half the normal price!

Positive Grid is offering BIAS FX 2 and BIAS Amp 2 Pro editions, the Metal Signature, Bass and Acoustic Expansion Packs plus BIAS Pedal Distortion, Delay and Modulation models for For $499. This level bags you the very respectable Pro-tier versions of both for just over the regular price of one BIAS Pro title, making this a very tidy deal indeed.

Don't wait around, get your hands on some of the best modeling software around today. For more information, head to Positive Grid.