Power your pedalboard and tune your guitar for less with 1/3 off the Boss Pedal Power Solution

We admit it: no-one likes spending money on a pedalboard power supply. But, if you’ve been following our coverage of Guitar Center’s myriad deals, you’ll know that there are Black Friday bargains galore on just about all guitar gear - including this Boss Pedal Power Solution.

The BP-PS includes Boss’s industry-standard TU-3 Chromatic Tuner pedal with +/- 1 cent accuracy, a high-current SB-120 power supply - which delivers 2,000mA - and a daisy chain to power up to seven pedals.

You even get 12 guitar picks thrown in to boot. Nice one, Boss!

Snap it up over at Guitar Center.