10 unmissable President’s Day guitar sales to shop right now

President's Day is here! While today is all about celebrating all 46 US Presidents through history, it's also one of the few chances throughout the year to make some serious savings on guitar gear. Most of the big-name retailers run dedicated President’s Day sales, with the guitar industry getting in on the action too.

What's more, many of the discounts we've seen so far rival the biggest and best deals we saw during Black Friday last year. So, if you missed out then, now could be your chance to fill that guitar- or pedal-shaped shaped hole in your collection.

Right now there are mega offers running at some major online stores. And if you're into recording your guitar at home, there are some sweet software offers doing the rounds too. For starters, we recommend you visit Guitar Center, where there's currently up to 35% off guitars, amps and FX. In particular, we're drawn to the $210 discount on the Fender Player Stratocaster HSS Plus Top in three tasty finishes.

Elsewhere, if you're looking for some new software, Waves has slashed 50% off all plugins and bundles for a limited time. If you're not sure where to start, take a look at our new guide exploring the best guitar VSTs.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new electric guitar , a beginner acoustic or an upgrade for your pedalboard, now could be the time to shop.

We've rounded-up some of the today's best President's Day sales below:

Guitar Center President's Day Sale: up to 35% off

There's a lot on offer here, from stunning guitars, to tube amps for gigging and a slew of pedals. That said, it's not just guitar gear that's seen a discount. Every member of your band can get in on the action, with pianos, drum kits and PA systems also on offer.

MF's President's Day sale: save up to 40%

Celebrate President's Day 2022 in style with Musician's Friend, and make a huge saving on your next musical purchase. Choose from thousands of electric and acoustic guitars, pedals, amps and more until February 23rd.

President's Day Coupon: Up to 15% off

With the coupon code PRESDAY, you can get up to 15% off any qualifying guitar gear orders until Feb 23rd. Save 10% on any orders over $99, and 15% on any orders over $149. With so much gear on offer, you shouldn't find it too difficult to load up your basket and hit the magic number.

Adorama: Big savings on guitars and recording gear

From $100 off Fender Player Teles and Strats, to guitar picks, amps and recording gear. Adorama might not be the first place you’d look for guitar gear, but their President’s Day discounts are epic.

Waves half price sale: 50% off plugins and bundles!

If you're looking to supercharge your recordings and update some of your plugins, now is the time, with Waves offering a huge range - including bundles - at half price, plus spend $50, $90 or $120 and grab 1, 2 or 3 free plugins from this epic list of 100 eligible plugins.

Positive Grid: $40 off Spark and 50% off BIAS

Whether you’re looking to snap up a cut-price Spark smart amp (save $40 with the code SPARK40), save half off a range of epic BIAS software, or simply pick up the new Spark Control wireless controller, there’s plenty to explore at Positive Grid on President's Day.

Woodwind Brasswind: Save up to 18%

WWBW might be best known for its healthy stock of woodwind and brass instruments, however did you know they also stock loads of guitar gear too? Today, if you spend $49 to $148.99 you’ll save 10% on your order, spend $149 to $498.99 to save 15%, or over $499 to save 18%. Just use the code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription

Sorted a free trial but now you want to continue getting all the benefits of Fender Play lessons beyond your trial? Fender is offering 50% off an annual plan for all Guitar World readers, dropping the price from $99.99 to just $49.99. Just add the code guitarworld50 at checkout.