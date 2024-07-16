Sick of spending too much on guitar strings? Stock up for less with these Prime Day discounts from Ernie Ball, D'Addario and more

Let's face it, as guitar players, we're all a bit guilty of not changing our strings as often as we should. The thought of replacing the strings on your beloved electric guitar can be daunting, and worst of all it can cost a small fortune if you have multiple guitars! Well, fear not, Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's not just about smart devices and home goods. We're talking hefty discounts on a variety of products, including strings for your guitar!

If you're not already aware, Amazon’s Prime Day is a 48-hour sales event that you don't want to miss. It's a bonanza of savings, covering everything from smart devices to musical instruments and everything in between.

However, it's crucial to remember that only Prime members can benefit from the massive price reductions. If you're not already a member, sign up now to ensure you don't miss out on the amazing Prime Day guitar deals. The clock is ticking, don't miss this opportunity to save big on your guitar strings and other musical gear!

Below is a selection of the best deals we've managed to find on Amazon.

Ernie Ball 4-Pack: $23.99, $19.99

With 17% off Ernie Ball 4-packs, there's never been a better time to save. This offer includes everything from Super Slinky to Turbo, Beefy, and Power Slinky. So, no matter what your preferred gauge is, you'll find them on sale.

Ernie Ball Earthwood 4-Pack: $25.99, $21.99

More of an acoustic player? Well, you're in luck as Earthwood 4-packs are also on sale. Save 15% at Amazon right now.

Donner Hex Steel 6-Pack: £25.99, $23.99

Looking for an affordable option for restringing multiple acoustic guitars? Well you won't get much better than this. Right now you can score six sets of Donner Hex Steel strings for $23.99, that works out around $3.99 a set!

Dunlop Heavy Core Korn Strings: $10.89, $8.71

Korn redefined metal with their down-tuned 7-string riffage, and now you can get a little of that magic for yourself with the Munky and Head signature set from Dunlop.

D'Addario Beginner Kit: $18.39, $14.55

New to guitar? Well, this beginner pack is ideal for you. Featuring a set of EJ16 phosphor bronze acoustic strings, a Poly Pro black guitar strap and a 10 pack of assorted picks, for only $14.55!