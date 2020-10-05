Record your guitar for less with $50 off IK Multimedia's Axe I/O Solo audio interface

Getting set up to record your guitar can be as easy as investing in a computer with the right software and an audio interface. Once you have the right tools for the job, you can do everything from laying down a new riff idea, to tracking parts for your band's next album.

If you're in the market for a new interface, the IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo is worth considering. This compact, guitar-specific interface launched back in the summer is a scaled-down 2-input/3-output version of the original Axe I/O which takes pride of place at the top of our guide to the best guitar audio interfaces .

For a limited time, Sweetwater has cut the price of the Solo by 50 bucks , dropping it from $249 down to just $199 as part of its Home Recording Sales Event . With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner we're hoping to see way more Prime Day guitar deals like this.

Aside from the smaller casing and reduced ins/outs, the Solo shares many high features with the standard Axe I/O, including an active/passive pickup selector switch; 24-bit, 192 kHz sound; a high-end Class A PURE microphone preamp; instrument input with proprietary tone-shaping options; and IK's Amp Out feature to incorporate analogue gear into a recording setup.

The Axe I/O Solo can also be used to control AmpliTube and even comes with a copy of AmpliTube 4 Deluxe for Mac/PC/iPhone/iPad, plus T-RackS mixing & mastering plugins and Ableton Live 10 Lite.

