Record face-melting guitar tones at home for less with these 7 Cyber Monday bargains

If you’re looking to record your guitar at home, there are plenty of great Cyber Monday guitar deals you can take advantage of to pick up a big saving on recording gear. It’s easier than ever to get high-quality recorded guitar tones at home nowadays, whether you want to record the traditional way with a microphone and an amplifier , or just go direct using software.

We’ve been scouring the Cyber Monday sales looking for the best deals on gear for you, and we’ve found 7 bargains that will dramatically increase the quality of your home recording. Whether you’re just getting started, or you want to add something to an existing setup these products will massively boost your creative endeavors, and they’re all discounted too.

MacBook Pro M3 14": $1,599 now $1,449

Apple's new MacBook Pro M3 features an 8-core processor, 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. It's got a tasty $150 discount over at Best Buy, and you can get an extra $50 off with a membership. Up to 35 percent faster than the first-generation M1 chip, this is a powerhouse production tool for those who need to run loads of VSTs and plugins without any dropouts or latency. If you've not got one and a half grand to drop on a laptop, you can always get the MacBook M1 Air for a very reasonable $749.99 at Best Buy.

Focusrite Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen: $259.99 , $199.99

One of the most popular audio interfaces on the planet, Focusrite's Scarlett 4i4 3rd Gen has got a tasty $60 reduction at Guitar Center, making it even better value for money. With four inputs you can really get stuck into recording your guitar using dual mics on the cab, one mic on the back, and even a room mic for extra sauce.

Yamaha HS5: Was $199.99 , now $149.99

With a massive discount of 25%, it’s a great chance to get your hands on some of the most highly-rated studio monitors for much less than their usual price. The HS5s are perfect for smaller setups, whilst still providing honest clarity for your recorded guitar tones.

Shure SM57: Was $99 , now $89

It's not the biggest discount ever, but the Shure SM57 is already such good value for money that we'd happily buy it at again at full price. With a rugged quality that puts it very much in the buy-it-once-in-a-lifetime category, the SM57 has appeared on countless records and is a staple of recorded guitar sound. As a bonus, you can also use it on vocals, drums, and pretty much anything else.

AKG C214: Was $479 , now $299

A quality condenser microphone is an extremely useful studio tool, and it works great when used in tandem with a dynamic microphone on a guitar cabinet. The AKG C214 is an adaptable mic and it's got a hefty $180 discount at Musician's Friend in their Cyber Monday sale. It'll also do the job on acoustic guitars, and vocals should you fancy recording those as well.

Line 6 Helix Native: Was $399 , now $199

Harness the power of Helix inside your DAW for half price with Sweetwater’s early Black Friday deal. With 60+ amp models, 30+ speaker cabs, over 100 effects, and more, you can have multiple instances of Line 6’s award-winning, world-class studio guitar tone at your fingertips. From vintage to modern classics, rare and sought-after stompboxes, and the flexibility that a plugin provides over hardware, if you’re recording guitar then Helix Native should already be high on your list. Save $200 and get your plugin instantly.

beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO: Was $169 , now $149

Whilst it may not seem like a massive discount, the truth is it's not often beyerdynamic headphones come up with huge reductions, because they're so highly regarded musicians are happy to buy at full price. The DT 770 Pro are closed-back cans that are perfect for a wide variety of studio tasks. They're a bit of a legend in the recording world, and you'll find them in studios all over the world.

Save on guitar gear with these Cyber Monday sales