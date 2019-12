Funk rockers and soon-to-be Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Red Hot Chili Peppers have just announced the launch of an official mobile app.

According to the band's official website: "Not only do you get the latest Chili Peppers news, tour dates, and more, but you also will get stuff first - including a behind-the-scenes video of the upcoming 'Look Around' music video."

The app is free and available for download for iPhone and Android.