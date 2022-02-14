This is what the average guitar rig looks like in 2022

If you’ve ever wondered what the average guitar rig looks like circa 2022, you’re in luck, as online gear emporium Reverb has dipped into its database to discover the electric guitars, bass guitars, acoustic guitars, guitar amps and effects pedals that make up the majority of setups.

As it turns out, the average player is sitting on a fairly sizeable sum of gear – in fact, Reverb estimates that the average guitarist in 2022 owns around $2,142 worth of guitars, amps and pedals.

To determine the average rig, the retailer observed its best-selling gear lists and the Reverb Price Guide, and found that players most commonly own one or two electric guitars, one acoustic guitar, a guitar amp and a small collection of pedals.

The electric guitars, to be quite honest, come as no surprise: Fender’s Player Telecaster and Stratocaster make their way into the list, meaning it’s likely that one, or both, of these models head up the average six-stringer's setup.

Image 1 of 3 Fender Player Stratocaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 Fender Player Telecaster (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 Gretsch G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top (Image credit: Gretsch)

It makes sense. After all, in Reverb’s roundup of the best-selling electric guitars of 2021, the Fender Player Telecaster and Stratocaster came in at first and second spots, marginally beating the PRS Silver Sky.

As for the acoustic guitar, Reverb’s data suggests that Gretsch’s G9500 Jim Dandy Flat Top is the instrument that’s most likely to be found alongside the Fender Player models in a guitarist’s collection.

These three six-strings are joined by Fender’s Mustang Micro amp – an ultra-compact pocket amp that was released last year, and made its way to top spot on Reverb’s best-selling amps of 2021 list.

In the pedal department, the usual suspects once again dominate the list. Unsurprisingly, TC Electronic’s Ditto Looper heads up the average pedalboard, and is joined by a Keeley Compressor Plus and Line 6’s HX Stomp multi-effects pedal.

Image 1 of 4 Fender Mustang Micro (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 4 Keeley Compressor (Image credit: Keeley Electronics) Image 3 of 4 Line 6 HX Stomp (Image credit: Future) Image 4 of 4 TC Electronic Ditto Looper (Image credit: Future)

Reverb’s findings, however, don’t stop there. In an effort to determine what the average musician’s setup comprises, the research also went on to look at what microphones, audio interfaces and bass guitars can be found in a standard setup.

The previously mentioned guitars, amps and pedals are all present, but are joined by Fender’s Player Precision Bass, as well as Focusrite’s tried-and-trusted Scarlett 2i2 3rd Gen audio interface.

Those with slightly more expansive setups own an estimated $2,818 worth of gear, with Reverb director Jim Tuerk saying the average guitarist “could be sitting on a gold mine”.

Tuerk also noted the gear market is currently primed for people who may be tempted to sell some of their old equipment, commenting, “There’s never been a better time to sell used or vintage gear.”

“If you have an old guitar in your basement or attic – even one in your rig that’s just not inspiring you anymore – sell, and fast,” he advised. “High-end vintage guitar collectors are scooping up and selling rare finds quickly, and that’s good news for the average guitarist who could be sitting on a gold mine.

“It’s also a great opportunity for players looking to finally pull the trigger on their dream piece of gear and upgrade their collection.”

For more information, visit Reverb.