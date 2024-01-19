NAMM 2024: “We’ve combined a decade of experience with that original mojo”: Revv celebrates 10 years of amp building with a revamp of its flagship Generator 120 – inspired by the original Revv prototype

Revv Amps is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a limited-edition amp that capitalizes on its decade of experience whilst also harkening back to its humble beginnings. The result is a mod of its flagship amp, the Generator 120, which dials in custom shop tweaks with elements of Revv’s very first prototype amp to create The Generator 120B. It will be showcased at NAMM 2024.

The 120-watt tube amp head offers four independent and multi-voiced channels in the form of a clean, crunch and two choices of high gain. With an independent bright switch and three-band EQ per channel, Revv is looking to maximise versatility with this build.

Its clean channel features a proprietary wide voicing switch, while its crunch channel is home to three unique drive voicings for a standout bite. The high-gain channels, meanwhile, have three aggression-centred voicings and dedicated cut and fat switches to help fatten or de-flub your tone.

These feature alongside an integrated reverb and noise gate, which can be utilized across all channels. It also provides “comprehensive” MIDI support, a buffered effects loop and two switchable master volumes, making it well-kitted out.

There’s a nod to contemporary touring trends, too. Packing a Two Notes Audio Engineering Torpedo-embedded reactive load & DynIR, you can forgo cabs and go direct into front of house. These are editable via Bluetooth and USB and ultimately help lighten the load when travelling for shows, saving you money on fuel and maximizing pocket money for more gear.

This isn't the first Revv amp with Two Notes Audio tech. In October, it launched the D40 Dynamis, which offered a vintage-voiced tube head with the virtual cab tech, with settings tweaked and perfected before your signal is sent to a desk or DAW.

Under the hood, there are nine tubes, split between four EL34s and five 12AX7s. Players can switch between 100 and 120 watts of power and it also comes with a programmable footswitch to minimise on mid-gig multitasking.

Visually, the Generator 120B doesn’t differ too greatly from its progenitor. It’s all about minimalism, with its all-black tolex colorway design and a version-exclusive silver faceplate. Limited to just 200 units, Revv wants to make sure this self-made birthday present is as exclusive as possible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Revv Amplification) (Image credit: Revv Amplification)

Says lead designer Dan Trudeau: “We learn a lot every year and the amps improve along the way, but I did notice certain early revisions becoming cult favorites. I wanted to combine our pride and joy, the MK3 with the raw power that gets players excited about those models.”

Derek Eastveld, V.P. of sales and marketing at Revv Amplification adds: “I met Dan Trudeau back in 2013 and got a chance to try his prototype of the Generator 120. I was blown away [by it, and] told him it was the best high-gain amp I had ever played. The 120B reminds me of what I fell in love with on that original Generator prototype.

“It has that super-responsive midrange clang when you dig in that and gives you this fun feeling like you can play anything. It’s great that we’re able to do something really special for the 10th anniversary of the Generator 120; it feels like we’ve combined a decade of experience with that original mojo that makes you smile when you hit a chord.”

Like all Revv amps, these special edition units are manufactured in Canada to rugged quality standards. We dread to think what that meant for the poor dummy amps.

The Generator 120B comes with a five-year warranty. Taking one home will cost $3,299 and is available to buy from Revv’s website and selected dealers.

For more information on this limited-run amp, head over to RevvAmplification.com.