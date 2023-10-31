“You don't run into amps with that kind of clean channel that also have this incredible gain sound”: Revv debuts the D40 Dynamis, a vintage-voiced tube head with onboard Two Notes Torpedo tech

Revv Amplification has been one of the pioneering guitar amp brands when it comes to embedding digital technology into a traditional tube amp format, and it continues on this theme with the launch of the D40 Dynamis.

This really is a vintage modern amplifier, with the vintage tones courtesy of a two channel tube setup – and a smart classic aesthetic to boot – while the modern functionality comes by way of the Canadian company’s latest collaboration Two Notes Audio to incorporate its industry standard Torpedo cab sim tech in the design.

It also comes by way of the various inputs and outputs. This is a tube amp that is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing players to remotely dial in and adjust its onboard cab sims via their smartphones, so you can get your electric guitar tone just right before sending the signal direct to a desk or DAW.

Or, you can use MIDI. With the D40 Dynamis, there are options, lots of options – particularly with the four-button programmable footswitch.

The D40 is a two-channel amplifier, with a clean channel offering sparkling tones that are a surely a real come-hither to players jonesing for spanky boutique cleans they can use as a pedalboard platform – especially once you consider the “totally transparent” serial effects loop. Channel 2, meanwhile, is where you’ll find the heat, and the full-fat creamy saturation you would want from a tube amp.

Each channel has its own 3-band EQ, Gain, Volume, and Master Volume controls, plus a Bright switch and Boost. There is a digital reverb that serves both channels. The reverb switch is on the front of the amp, with dials for Depth and Level mounted on the back of the amp, or you can always use the footswitch to turn it on and off. Likewise with the boost.

There are global Presence and Depth controls serving both channels, with a headphones level control also mounted on the front panel beside a six-way rotary dial for selecting your cab sim. Very clever. Though the clever part is really how intuitive this design is. There are balanced XLR outputs on the back and a cornucopia of speaker outputs (2x four-ohm, 2x eight-ohm, and one at 16-ohm).

You can run the D40 Dynamis at a full 40 watts, or switch it down to 10 watts for saturation at lower volumes. The switch for this is found on the back of the amp.

Shawn Tubbs is, unsurprisingly, a fan. The Revv signature artist, who has his own Tilt Boost pedal, was one of the first to put the amp through its paces, and the results sound impressive.

“The D40 is really focused on a big ‘spread-out’ clean channel with high headroom. It loves pedals,” says Tubbs.

“Channel 2 is pure vintage gain, think ‘70s to ‘80s rock, and you can get even more with your favorite dirt pedal pedal in front. You don’t really run into amps with that kind of clean channel that also have this incredible gain sound, so that’s a huge plus to me. It feels great to play.”

Under the hood, you’ll find 6L6 power tubes and 12AX7s in the preamp.

The D40 Dynamis is made in Canada and priced $2,399. See Revv Amplification for more details.