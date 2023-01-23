Robert Fripp and Toyah are on their usual ridiculous form in this bizarre cover of Kiss's I Was Made For Lovin' You

In the latest installment of their long-running Sunday Lunch YouTube series, enigmatic husband-and-wife duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have served up a suitably ridiculous cover of Kiss’s I Was Made For Lovin’ You.

For the occasion, for reasons unbeknownst to us, Toyah dresses up in a giant pink unicorn costume, while Fripp rocks his usual shirt-tie-and-waistcoat combo.

Their take on the Kiss classic – which appears on their 1979 album, Dynasty – is relatively true to the original – with Fripp serving powerchords on a Les Paul-style Fernandes electric guitar underneath Toyah’s lead vocals.

As usual, though, Fripp and Toyah’s spin is with the accompanying antics; Toyah puts Fripp off throughout by attempting to eat his head. At least, that’s what we think is going on.

So far in 2023, Fripp and Toyah have covered the likes of Republica’s Ready to Go, The Offspring’s The Kids Aren’t Alright and Toyah’s own Latex Messiah.

Their cover of I Was Made For Lovin’ You joins an ever-expanding list of rock and metal classics tackled by the couple, including Megadeth’s Holy Wars… The Punishment Due, Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, Metallica’s Enter Sandman (opens in new tab), AC/DC’s Back in Black (opens in new tab) and Limp Bizkit’s Nookie.

Sunday Lunch was, until last year, always a double act, however that all changed when the pair invited English singer-songwriter Chesney Hawkes for a month-long residency as a new trio.

During their time together, the three musicians covered Hawkes’ The One and Only, The Killers’ Mr. Brightside, Bryan Adams’ coming-of-age classic, Summer of ‘69 (opens in new tab) and Fountains of Wayne’s pop-punk mega-hit, Stacy’s Mom.

In an interview conducted last year, Fripp asked why he “should give a fuck” that some King Crimson fans don’t take kindly to his Sunday Lunch YouTube antics.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown,” he said. “I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.

“So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it… But it upset some King Crimson fans.”