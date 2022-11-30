Robert Fripp and Toyah tackle Megadeth's Holy Wars in latest Sunday Lunch installment

In their Sunday Lunch YouTube series, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox have covered a wealth of classic metal cuts, from Metallica’s Seek & Destroy to Korn’s Blind, and this week they added another feather to their caps with a hilarious take on Megadeth’s Holy Wars… The Punishment Due.

In this installment, the pair take on the opening track from the thrash metal icons’ fourth studio album, Rust in Peace, with the King Crimson man handling Dave Mustaine and Marty Friedman’s electric guitar riffs using a Les Paul and Toyah providing vocals while holding an inflatable crown balloon. Yep, it’s surreal, all right. Watch the video below.

Other notable metal cuts Fripp and Toyah have undertaken in their Sunday Lunch series include Pantera’s 5 Minutes Alone, Metallica’s Enter Sandman (opens in new tab), AC/DC’s Back in Black (opens in new tab) and Limp Bizkit’s Nookie.

The duo recently wrapped up a four-week Sunday Lunch stint with English singer and actor Chesney Hawkes, in which the motley trio performed covers of Hawkes’ The One and Only, The Killers’ pop anthem Mr. Brightside and Bryan Adams’ coming-of-age rock classic Summer of ‘69 (opens in new tab) and Fountains of Wayne’s pop-punk mega-hit Stacy’s Mom.

Hawkes’ departure no doubt left a hole in the hearts of Sunday Lunch fans everywhere, who grew accustomed to the series’ fresh three-piece format, and wondered why he’d give up such a gig.

Now, all has become clear, as the singer was recently spotted performing at halftime during a group-stage clash between England and Wales at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, if you can believe it.

Last month, Robert Fripp elaborated on the motive behind his and his wife’s Sunday Lunch series, and took aim at King Crimson fans who have criticized them for their antics.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown,” he said. “I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.

“So I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it… But it upset some King Crimson fans.”

He added, however: “At age 76, why should I give a fuck?”