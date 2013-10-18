Robert Plant Discovers Long-Lost Led Zeppelin Recordings

It seems Robert Plant has stumbled upon a few long-lost Led Zeppelin recordings that might be included on an upcoming box set by the legendary British band.

"I found some quarter-inch spools recently, and I had a meeting with Jimmy [Page], and we baked them up and listened to them, and there's some very, very interesting bits and pieces that probably will turn up on these things," Plant recently told BBC 6.

"I'm desperately trying to get this one track or the two tracks of John Paul Jones singing lead. And so far he's up to giving me two cars and a greenhouse not to get them on the album. Oh, John, wherever you are ... you can't wait to hear yourself singing all over the world! La la la la la la la ... ."

If this is the first you're hearing of Led Zeppelin's upcoming box sets, we don't blame you. We have haven't heard much about the project in a while.

In a late-2012 interview with Mojo, Page said every original Led Zeppelin album will be reissued (in remastered form) in 2013, each in its own box set. Each box set will contain alternate versions of the band's classic songs.

"There are a number of Led Zeppelin projects that will come out next year," Page said. "There are different versions of tracks that we have that can be added to the album, so there will be box sets of material that will come out starting next year. There will be one box set per album with extra music that will surface."

It also was revealed that Page is working on the remasters — which are now expected to be released in 2014.

Stay tuned for more Led Zeppelin news as we get it!