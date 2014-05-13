Rodrigo y Gabriela Rock the Hollywood Palladium — Photos

As part of their current U.S. tour, Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela performed to a capacity crowd at the Hollywood Palladium on May 7.

They played a 90-minute set that included a large chunk of their latest studio album, 9 Dead Alive, along with choice selections from the previous three albums. These included covers of Metallica's "Orion" (which got the crowd on their feet) and Radiohead's "Creep."

Every time Rodrigo y Gabriela release a new album or come to town for a show, their musicianship seems to reach newer levels of brilliance. This time they brought along some visual projections to go with the new tunes, adding another dimension to their already incredible live show.

Check out some photos from the show below — and be sure to check out Rodrigo y Gabriela's new album for a delightful dose of rock-inspired classical guitar. You also can read a detailed review of the show right here.

