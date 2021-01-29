Sadowsky announces new limited-edition MetroLine and Masterbuilt basses for 2021

Sadowsky has announced four new Natural Transparent-finished bass guitars to its MetroLine and Masterbuilt ranges for 2021.

Both featuring the company's Modern Bass body shape, the MetroLine and Masterbuilt additions are each available in four- and five-string configurations.

Boasting an deep cutaway okoume body with an AAAA figured Claro walnut top, the MetroLine Modern Bass also sports a bolt-on roasted alpine maple neck and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with dot inlays.

Electronics include a pair of passive Sadowsky soapbar pickups, controlled via Volume and Balance knobs, Vintage Tone Control with push-pull functionality and a stacked Treble and Bass knob.

Other features include Sadowsky Light open gear machine heads, S-Security strap locks, a Sadowsky bridge with quick string release and black hardware.

Sadowsky's new Masterbuilt bass features an okoume body with a master grade figured Claro walnut top, bolt-on roasted flamed alpine maple neck and a black ebony fingerboard with mother-of-pearl block inlays.

Pickup configuration is the same as the new MetroLine model, albeit with the visual change of a brushed metal housing.

Other features include electronics compartment with matching Okoume cover, Sadowsky Light open gear machine heads, S-Security strap locks, a Sadowsky bridge with quick string release and black hardware.

Though each of the new models wears a Natural Transparent finish, they differ slightly visually, in that the MetroLine model has a satin look while the Masterbuilt's is gloss.

All four bass models will be available by mid-May. For more information, head to Sadowsky.