Save 18% on ALL guitars, amps and pedals at ProAudioStar

Physical musical instrument stores may have closed their doors, but ProAudioStar is open for business, now offering a massive 18% off everything or a further 5% off items that have already been discounted. So if you're in the market for a new guitar, amp or pedal - anything from Fender to ESP - head over to ProAudioStar now.

And with all the free time you've got on your hands, why not land yourself a new instrument for less? Or now could be the perfect time to get your pedalboard in order...

When you arrive at the checkout, simply add the code PAS18 for new items or PAS5 for already discounted items.

This offer is only available for a limited time, so act fast if you want to secure yourself a bargain.