Save a staggering $130 on JST’s Misha Mansoor Toneforge guitar amp sim plugin

We know some killer Black Friday guitar deals are on the horizon, but this astounding plugin bargain might just rank as the highest discount yet, as you can now get 84% off Joey Sturgis Tones’ Misha Mansoor Toneforge plugin at Plugin Boutique.

That means the price you pay is a mere $19, as opposed to the original asking price of $149. That is one seriously insane discount.

As you’d expect from an exacting tonehound like Misha Mansoor, his signature Toneforge amp sim plugin delivers mix-ready high-gain sounds.

The plugin’s three-channel amp features an incredible amount of detail, with an ‘Infinity‘ gain knob that morphs the tone stack in levels as you increase the gain, plus controls for Harmonics, Compression, Saturation and even ‘Purr’.

(Image credit: Joey Sturgis Tones)

Add in a host of matched cabs, a built-in IR loader, three pedals – including a model of the Horizon Devices Drive – and onboard mixing tools, and you’ve got an all-in-one guitar tone machine.

