Save $150 off the big, bold Gretsch G2420T Streamliner at Guitar Center ahead of Black Friday

Every now and then, a guitar deal comes along that makes you stop in your tracks. This one, from the pre- Guitar Center Black Friday sale, is a great example. Coming in at nearly 30% under the list price, the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is currently $399 for a limited time – and that price includes free shipping! There’s a reason why it places so highly in our guide to the best beginner electric guitars .

The Black Friday guitar deals are the perfect time to find decent chunks of cash off electrics, acoustics, guitar amps, pedals and more.

The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.View Deal

We’ve all seen those high-end Gretsch hollowbody electric guitars, with their enormous curves and enticing vintage vibe. At the top end, however, there’s usually a large price tag that accompanies it, which makes the Gretsch G2420T Streamliner such an exciting prospect. This is a commanding guitar, make no mistake, yet it’s also perhaps more versatile than you’d give it credit for. By combining the size, look and feel of an older hollowbody, with higher output BroadTron pickups, this is a guitar which is as comfortable playing wide-open, crunchy chords as it is on those twangy lead licks it’s perhaps more obviously associated with.

The Bigsby-licenced vibrato adds a bit of shimmery goodness, but it’s the pickups that steal the show here; the two BroadTron pickups have been designed specially by Gretsch engineers for this guitar range, so you can be confident everything blends together well.

The Gretsch G2420T offers the perfect introduction to modern hollowbody guitars. For beginners looking to elevate their playing with something a step above entry-level, or intermediate players looking to expand their collections with something a little more unique, the G2420T is a great choice. It plays superbly, feels comfortable, and serves up plenty in the way of highly usable tones. At just $399, it’s an absolute bargain in our eyes.