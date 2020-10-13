Save $150 on a Jackson X Series Soloist SL5X FSR in this face-melting deal over at Guitar Center

It's no secret that Jackson electric guitars are a favorite amongst some of the world's tops shredders. Ex-Megadeth man Marty Friedman, Trivium's Corey Beaulieu, Slipknot's Mick Thomson, Anthrax's Scott Ian – the list goes on. These players look to the company for superior build quality and top-tier playability every time.
If you're a metal guitarist yourself who's looking for a well-rounded shred machine, look no further than the Jackson X Series Soloist SL5X FSR, which Guitar Center is now offering at $549.99 – down from $699.99 – for a limited time only. That's a pretty noteworthy saving of $150 or just over 20 percent.
Its solid poplar wood body offers a resonant, meaty tone – perfect for executing those hell-raising riffs – while its one-piece maple neck and 24-fret, compound-radius laurel fingerboard assure total comfort and maximum playability.
The X Series Soloist SL5X FSR features a Seymour Duncan-designed HSH pickup configuration – specifically a HR-103N in the neck position, HR-101 Hot Rails in the middle, and a HB-103B in the bridge. This setup guarantees a wealth of sweet tones, from destructive leads to silky cleans. Controls include master volume and tone knobs and a five-way selector switch.
Other features include Sharkfin inlays, a Floyd Rose bridge – essential for divebombs – a 25.5" scale length and black hardware. Choose the finish that best matches you, too, with Blue Burst and Purple Burst options available.
So if you're interested in adding this specialized metal axe to your collection at a discount, head over to Guitar Center right now.
And of course, don't forget to check out our regularly updated Prime Day guitar deals hub for the latest and greatest deals on gear.
