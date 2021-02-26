Save up to 20% off the Positive Grid Spark amp and bundles - but hurry as stock is getting low

Almost 200,000 guitar players around the world have now embraced the Positive Grid Spark as their go-to desktop practice amp and jamming tool. But it’s about to become a whole lot harder to get your hands on one as PG tells us that stock is getting low. The current up to 20% off promotion is likely the last time for a while where you’ll be able to order without an extended wait.

But why do you need the Spark? On a basic level, it’s a 40 watt smart practice amp, powered by the excellent BIAS tone engine, that serves up 30 amp models from sparkly clean to crushing gain, and 40 varied effects.

But the tech stretches way beyond that, packing innovative features like Auto Chords - which figures out the chords from your music library or streamed tunes - and Smart Jam, which listens to the notes you're playing and creates a backing track in a style of your choice. That’s before you start delving into the vast Spark app, which gives you access to over 10,000 tone presets, enabling you to call-up any sound you like at the touch of a button.

This amp has received many accolades since launch, including our own glowing 5 star Positive Grid Spark review .

Check out the latest bundle deals below:

Spark + bag: $359/£254 , now $269/£190

The Spark is packed to the rafters with tones, effects and impressive features, and the free app lets you explore even more. Included in this deal is the Spark Traveler Gig Bag, so you can keep up your practice routine wherever you go.View Deal

Spark + Dunlop guitar strap: $339/£240 , now $283/£200

Whilst you're treating yourself to a new practice amp, why not treat your guitar to a brand new guitar strap? This bundle includes the stylish Dunlop Jacquard Fillmore Black strap, which usually sells for $40.View Deal

Spark + Sennheiser Headphones: $399/£283 , now $318/£225

Save big on the award winning Positive Grid Spark and Sennheiser HD200 Pro Studio Headphones. Noise cancelling HD200 Pro headphones mean you can experience the tones you love, at a volume the neighbors will love too. View Deal

So, why the delays? Not only has the Spark been hugely popular, but manufacturers are currently experiencing a global microchip shortage, which means it could be a while before stock levels climb again. Positive Grid is still shipping amps, but the longer you wait to order the longer the wait time. So, if you’ve been considering picking up this revolutionary amp, we’d recommend pulling the trigger now before you’re left waiting for new stock. The up to 20% discount offer runs through to March 15th.