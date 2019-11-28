Save up to 50% on these essential guitar accessories with these killer Guitar Center deals

Guitar Center has been serving up some pretty tasty guitar deals this week, but for Black Friday, it's gone all out on accessories, with up to 50% off essentials from the likes of Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Snark, Dunlop and Levi’s.

Those deals include three sets of Ernie Ball or D’Addario electric guitar strings for $10; 50% off a Snark Super Snark HZ clip-on tuner; $7 off a Dunlop Trigger Capo, and even guitar straps from just $2.39, courtesy of Perri’s.

See below for links to each deal, or pop over to Guitar Center to check out its range of Black Friday accessories discounts.

Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings three-pack: now $10

These industry-standard electric guitar strings are used by the world’s biggest players, and now you can snap up a bargain on a three-pack over at Guitar Center.View Deal

D’Addario XL strings three-pack: was $13.99, now $9.99

XL electric guitar strings are known as ‘The Player’s Choice’ for a reason: their nickel-plated steel outputs a bright tone and minimizes fret wear, and now you can grab three sets for just $9.99 at Guitar Center.View Deal

Snark Super Snark HZ: was $39.99, now $19.99

Snark has made a name for itself with its accurate, quick-reading clip-on guitar tuners, and the Super Snark HZ is the pinnacle of its efforts so far, with ridiculously precise 1Hz tuning accuracy. Now available half-price at Guitar Center!View Deal

Dunlop Trigger Curved Guitar Capo: was $20.99, now $13.99

Dunlop is one of the biggest names in guitar capos, and its industry-standard trigger design is now available with a $7 discount, in nickel and black finishes. Don’t wait to pull the, erm, trigger on this one over at Guitar Center.View Deal

Perri’s guitar straps: starting at $2.39!

If you’re looking for a durable strap with personality, Perri’s has got what you need, and there’s a whopping 40% off over at Guitar Center. You can get everything from plain black seatbelt style offerings to camo getups and that Santa strap you always wanted.View Deal

