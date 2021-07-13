Schecter unleashes an array of metal-friendly electric guitars for 2021

Following the unveiling of an updated PT Special and all-new Van Nuys models, Schecter is back doing what it does best: producing killer metal electric guitars.

In a new announcement, the guitar giant has unveiled a handful of new S-type Sun Valley Super Shredder models – including a trio of freshly finished FR S guitars and two exotic wood models – a new Explorer-style axe – available in both six- and seven-string configurations – and the Barbarian, a collaboration with Zakk Wylde's Wylde Audio.

So read on as we dive deep into the specs of these gorgeous new guitars.

Sun Valley Super Shredder FR S

Available in Red Reign, Blue Reign and Green Reign colorways, the Sun Valley Super Shredder is Schecter's new Strat-style metal offering. Build specs include a mahogany body with a bolt-on, thin-C maple neck and 25.5" scale length. Fretboard material differs between variants, with the red and blue models sporting ebony and the green donning maple.

Electronics include an EMG Retro Active Hot 70 pickup in the bridge position and a Schecter-designed Sustainiac in the neck. Controls include dual volume pots, a three-way selector switch, two-way on/off Sustainiac switch and three-way Sustainiac mode switch.

Other features include a Floyd Rose Special 'Hot Rod' Locking Tremolo, 24 X-Jumbo stainless steel frets and a two-way adjustable truss rod with a heel-access spoke wheel.

The Sun Valley Super Shredder FR S is available now for $899.

Sun Valley Super Shredder Exotic

Built in South Korea, the Sun Valley Super Shredder Exotic is available in both Black Limba and Ziricote-topped configurations – with the former offered in both left- and right-handed setups – and features a higher-end set of appointments compared to the FR S model.

Highlights include a wenge neck with carbon fiber reinforcement rods, glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side dot markers, aluminum offset/reverse circle inlays and a Floyd Rose 1500 Series bridge.

Electronics-wise, the guitar sports a pair of Schecter USA pickups – a Pasadena in the neck position and a Sunset Strip in the bridge – controlled via volume and tone pots and a five-way selector switch.

Other features include a 24-fret ebony fingerboard, 25.5" scale length and a two-way adjustable truss rod with a heel-access spoke wheel.

The Sun Valley Super Shredder Exotic is available now for $1,199, while the left-handed Black Limba model retails at $1,249.

E-1/E-7 Apocalypse Red Reign

Available in both E-1 (six-string) and E-7 (seven-string) configurations, this new model is Schecter's latest Explorer-style offering. Built in South Korea, it features a swamp ash body with black one-ply binding, a thin-C multi-ply maple/padauk neck with carbon fiber reinforcement rods and a 24-fret ebony fingerboard with Roman numeral inlays.

Pickups vary between both configurations, with the E-1 sporting a pair of Schecter USA Apocalypse-VIs and the E-7 equipped with two Apocalypse-VIIs. Controls are the same however, with a volume pot, push-pull tone knob and three-way selector switch.

Other features include a TonePros T3BT TOM and T1Z tailpiece, 25.5" scale length and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay side dot markers.

The E-1 Apocalypse and E-7 Apocalypse are available now for $1,249 and $1,299, respectively.

Barbarian

And lastly in Schecter's fresh lineup of metal-friendly axes is the Barbarian. A collaboration with Zakk Wylde's Wylde Audio, this guitar sports a body shape reminiscent of an SG, but with a little more heavy metal flair (more spikes, basically).

Build-wise, the guitar features a mahogany body with a quilted maple top, set three-piece maple neck, 22-fret ebony fingerboard with rather killer-looking mother of pearl Runes inlays and a Nordic Ice finish.

Conjuring its tones are a pair of EMG 81/85 humbuckers – controlled via dual volume pots, a tone dial and a three-way selector switch.

Other features include a bevel edge top contour, TonePros LPM04 Set bridge, Graph Tech XL Ivory TUSQ nut and a two-way adjustable truss rod.

It's available now for $1,299.

For more information on these brand-new metal axes, head to Schecter.