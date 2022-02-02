Score Cubase Elements and Helix Native completely free when you purchase a Line 6 Helix multi-effects unit

If you are looking at picking up a Line 6 Helix multi-effects unit, chances are you want to do more than just play killer-sounding riffs at home. Line 6 has designed the Helix series to be all things to all guitarists, giving them an all-in-one unit that is equally as good as a practice tool, powerful pedalboard for live playing, and a valuable companion in the studio. Now, the latter is what we want to focus on today, as the multi-effects pioneer is currently offering a stellar deal for the budding home producer. For a limited time, you can get your hands on Cubase Elements and the Helix Native plugin completely free when you purchase a Helix hardware processor !

So if your recording setup is in dire need of an upgrade – and you want a killer electric guitar tone at the same time – this may be the deal for you. Now, luckily a few models of the popular multi-effects unit are included in this promotion, with the Helix Floor, Helix LT, Helix Rack and Helix Control all coming with $499.98 worth of free studio software.

This promotion has been running since 14 September last year but is due to end on 28 February, so time is quickly running out if you want to score some free stuff. However, we should probably point out that if you have purchased a qualifying Helix product between now and the start of the promotion, you can still claim your software – as long as you have your proof of purchase.

Now claiming your free software really couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is register your new Helix product at the Line 6 website and upload a copy of your receipt. Then your Cubase Elements and Helix Native licenses will be deposited into your Line 6 account within a couple of days.

So if you fancy taking advantage of this offer, you’ll find the best deals on Helix products from around the internet below – just remember to hang on to your receipt!

What is Cubase Elements and Helix Native?

Cubase Elements is easily one of the most widely used digital audio workstations on the market, thanks to its simple layout, intuitive features, powerful virtual instruments, and quality studio effects. Now, while it may be a more accessible version of Cubase - when compared to Cubase Pro - it is still an excellent option for those looking to make great sounding demos at home.