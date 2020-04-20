Sick Riffs: Dylan Rush teaches you the infectious indie octave work of Vistas' Tigerblood

Sick Riffs #19: In today's episode, we bring you Dylan Rush of Scottish alt/indie trio Vistas as he teaches you the band's 2018 single Tigerblood. So tune that six-string to drop D and have a go at this electronic-infused banger.

Rush plays the riff using a Fender '50s Stratocaster electric guitar running through a Roland Blues Cube amp with a pedalboard consisting of a Boss Blues Driver overdrive, 1981 Inventions DRV drive, Electro-Harmonix Big Muff Nano distortion, Boss DD-500 delay and a Boss CH-1 Super Chorus.

"This month, we had planned to travel to America to play our first US gigs at the SXSW festival," Rush says regarding the impact of coronavirus. "This trip had to be canceled resulting in a large financial loss.

"We are releasing our debut album in May but have had to reschedule the subsequent tour in support of the record to November/December later this year.

"Overall, the virus stops us from being able to get out and play live for our fans, which is in the DNA of this band. We do however understand that by cancelling our shows (as many other artists are doing too) we can all beat this virus quicker and then all get back out to do the things we love freely."

Support Vistas

https://vistasmusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/vistasband/

https://www.instagram.com/vistasmusic/?hl=en

https://twitter.com/vistasmusic

https://open.spotify.com/artist/5YA1c6yVkPnflTLMfOgjzc

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/vistas/1082755584

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.