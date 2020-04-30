Sick Riffs: Nate Garrett teaches you the classic metal riffage of Spirit Adrift's Angel and Abyss

Sick Riffs #28: Some of the fleet-fingered fretwork on Spirit Adrift's latest album Divided By Darkness may present a challenge when attempting to learn by ear due to its complexity. Thankfully, guitarist Nate Garrett has treated us to a very special lesson of Angel and Abyss in today's episode of Sick Riffs.

To play the riff, which he affectionally calls "The Motherfucker", Garrett uses a Dunable R2D2 electric guitar with EMG pickups running through a Dunable Ultra Mega amp head which powers an Orange PPC 2x12 cab. The guitarist further showcases his love for Dunable by including an Eidolon reverb/delay/boost pedal to his pedalboard. Also included on the board is a Joyo Vintage Overdrive.

"We hope everyone is staying safe and positive during the overwhelming COVID-19 situation," says Garrett.

"Unfortunately our European tour with Corrosion of Conformity was delayed due to this crisis, but we have a brand new album coming out in October and will be back on the road as soon as it's safe and responsible to do so. If you want to buy merch, listen to our music, or keep up to date with the band in the meantime, visit any of the links included below. We love you all. Peace."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music.