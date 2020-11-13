Channel Adam Jones for cheap with $130 off this Silverburst Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro

The onslaught of pre-Black Friday guitar deals has truly begun in earnest, and we at Guitar World are doing our best to scour the interwebs for the best, most irresistible bargains out there.

That brings us to this great deal on the Epiphone Les Paul Custom Pro Silverburst electric guitar, over at Guitar Center. If you can't afford Adam Jones' Gibson signature model, this will capture some of the visual vibe for just $549 – a full $130 off its usual price tag of $679.

As well as its so-hot-right-now finish, this one comes with fully bound body, neck and headstock, mother-of-pearl inlays and ProBucker 2 and ProBucker 3 humbucking pickups.

Elsewhere, there's chrome hardware, multi-binding on the top and back of the body, neck and headstock as well as a split-diamond mother-of-pearl headstock and block fretboard inlays.

