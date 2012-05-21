Singer Robin Gibb of The Bee Gees Dies of Cancer at Age 62

Singer Robin Gibb, best known as a member of The Bee Gees, died yesterday, May 20, after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was 62.

His death was confirmed via a statement from his family: "The family of Robin Gibb, of the Bee Gees, announce with great sadness that Robin passed away today following his long battle with cancer and intestinal surgery. The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time."

Gibb died in England at 10:47 a.m. (5:47 a.m. EST), according to a post on his official Twitter feed.

Gibb had been battling liver and colon cancer for several years. After recently making what he called a "spectacular recovery," a secondary tumor developed. In April, Gibb slipped into a coma upon contracting pneumonia due to complications arising from cancer.

After regaining consciousness several days later, Gibb's son, Robin-John, announced, "They gave him an under-10-percent survival chance and he has beaten the odds -- he really is something else."

Gibb had emergency surgery in 2010 for a blocked bowel and then had more surgery for a twisted bowel.

The last surviving member of the three Bee Gees is Barry, who is 65. Robin's twin brother, Maurice, died in 2003 from a twisted bowel. Younger brother Andy Gibb (not a member of The Bee Gees) died at age 30 from a heart infection in 1988.

Gibb was born December 22, 1949, on the Isle of Man, England. His family moved to Manchester, England, in the 1950s and then to Brisbane, Australia, in 1958, when he formed The Bee Gees with brothers Barry and Maurice.

While best remembered as mid- and late-'70s disco legends, The Bee Gees initially achieved success in the mid- to late '60s with their Beatles-influenced, often psychedelic pop, best heard on the 1960s albums Bee Gees 1st,Horizontal, Idea and Odessa. In the end, the band notched up more than 200 million record sales, thanks to disco hits such as "Stayin' Alive" and their involvement in the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever.

Gibb recently made his classical music debut with The Titanic Requiem, which marked the 100th anniversary of the nautical disaster. The score, which he wrote with Robin-John, was premiered in London on April 12. Robin was too ill to attend the premiere.