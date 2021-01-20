Slash confirms imminent arrival of new Epiphone Slash Signature Series J-45

NAMM 2021 isn't taking place in the physical realm this year, but you'll find all the hottest January gear launches in our guide to the biggest guitar, amp and pedal releases of 2021 so far.

Not too long ago, we got our first look at the upcoming Epiphone Slash Signature Les Pauls, which seemed to boast the same finishes as their Gibson counterparts, courtesy of a social media sneak peek from the Guns N' Roses guitarists.

Now, the top hat-toting rocker has once again taken to Instagram to give us a glimpse at two more signature models – a pair of J-45 acoustic guitars.

The snap shared by Slash shows two Epiphones that faithfully reproduce the iconic aesthetics of the round-shouldered dreadnought guitar in two distinct sunburst finishes.

Famed for its build and playability, the Gibson J-45 has been the favored acoustic for a number of notable guitarists across the decades, including Lightnin' Hopkins, Buddy Holly, David Gilmour and Elliott Smith.

While there has been no official word from Epiphone and no sign of a specific release date, Slash did tease that his signature Epiphone J-45s will be available "very soon".

Epiphone has had plenty of experience when it comes to reproducing classic Gibson acoustics, having already released the Inspired by Gibson acoustic range, which consists of a J-45, Hummingbird and J-200.