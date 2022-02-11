Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators to perform new album, 4, in its entirety during livestream concert tonight

Coinciding with the release of his fourth album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, 4, Slash and the band will perform the album in its entirety in a globally livestreamed concert tonight (February 11).

Commencing 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT, the Live at Studios 60 livestream will be hosted on both YouTube and Facebook, and will see the top-hatted one and co perform tracks including The River Is Rising, Fill My World and Call Off the Dogs.

Following the performance, Slash will take part in a live Q&A and afterparty, both available exclusively to YouTube Premium members. Check out the trailer for the event below.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators – or SMKC for short – appear hellbent on making 4 an album release to remember. Last week, the group appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform the record's lead single, The River Is Rising.

Prior to the performance, Slash sat down with Kimmel to discuss the live nature of 4's recording process.

“We always play live,” he said. “We always go in the room and, to get the energy, everybody plays together. But then [on previous records] I would always go and redo the guitars because I always hated headphones, and they would never let me put the amps in the room with the drums and record that way, because [of] technical reasons, bleed and whatnot.

But I was like, ‘That's how they used to do it in the old days. Farther into the millennium we get, the less likely it's gonna be for us to record that way.

“I met up with Dave Cobb, who's a producer on this record, and he loved the idea of playing live where you just set up like you would in a venue, and just mic that up and record it. And that's how we did it.”

The band are also set to promote the album on an upcoming 28-stop tour of the US, which will hit cities including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Denver, Kansas City, Atlanta, Nashville and more. For more information on tour dates, head to Slash's website.

Despite most of SMKC coming down with Covid during the production of 4, Myles Kennedy revealed last year that the majority of the album was recorded in “about five days”.

“The guys set up almost like they were playing a show,” Kennedy told Meltdown on Detroit’s WRIF radio station. “They were all in the same room together and just rocking out live. And I was in a vocal booth. So a lot of what you hear on these tracks are just five guys playing at the same time.

“A lot of times with modern recordings, you start out and you get the drums, you get the bass and you get the guitars, and this was just a very fast… I think the majority of the album was recorded in about five days.

“That’s unheard of. I don’t remember the last time we made a record where the majority of it was done that quickly.”

4 is out now via Gibson Records.