Slayer to Play Hollywood Palladium and Theater at Madison Square Garden for First Time in 25 Years

This fall, Slayer will headline shows at two venues it hasn't played in 25 years — the Hollywood Palladium on October 28 and New York's Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 27. Gojira and 4ARM will support.

Registered Slayer Fan Club members will receive an email offering them "first-access" to buy tickets through a pre-sale that begins Tuesday, August 6. Tickets go on sale to the public 10 a.m. local time Friday, August 9. Visit slayer.net for more ticketing info.

This will be the first time Slayer — Tom Araya/bass, vocals; Kerry King, guitar; Paul Bostaph, drums, and Gary Holt, guitar (who continues to fill in for the late Jeff Hanneman) — will play a concert in New York since the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium on September 14, 2011. It's the band's first Hollywood show since 2010's Jagermeister Music Tour.

Over the past 18 months, Slayer has toured throughout Europe, India, Japan, South America and Australia and co-headlined the 2012 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Tour of North America. Slayer has also been confirmed to play the Fun Fun Fun Fest 2013 to be held at the Auditorium Shores in Austin, Texas, November 8 to 10.

While recovering from the loss of Hanneman, Araya and King have begun to work on new material and hope to spend time in the studio prior to the dates announced above.

