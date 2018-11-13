Slipknot Announce 'All Hope is Gone' 10th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot have announced a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their fourth studio album, 2008’s All Hope is Gone. The new set, featuring re-imagined artwork and a live bonus disc containing their 2009 headlining set at Madison Square Garden, will be released on December 7.
In an Interview with Guitar World at the time of the album’s initial release, Slipknot guitarists Mick Thomson and Jim Root talked about the solos on the album.
"Right out of the gates, my lead on 'All Hope is Gone' is six-string swept arpeggios played real fast," Thomson said. "I’ve been doing that shit forever, and finally I get to play it. The band has been together for 13 years and it’s been almost 10 years since our first album came out, so I’ve been waiting a long time to do that. I lost all kinds of crazy guitar parts on our first two albums because, back then, technical guitar was 'bad.' Too many guys with poofy hair, stretch pants and pink guitars who could play like motherfuckers gave it a bad name, especially to people who weren’t guitar players. Try convincing your drummer that you still have balls and are a man, even though you spent years in your bedroom playing super technical guitar."
As for whether there was a way for listeners to determine which guitarist was playing which solo, Root said, "It’s kind of hard to say. When we were rehearsing the songs before going in the studio I was playing leads over everything. We came to the conclusion that Mick and I would go 50/50 on everything. In my head I was thinking that Mick would start the solos and I’d end them, but that were seven minutes long got chopped to four or five minutes, and some of the solos got edited out. But I still think things are split pretty evenly throughout the record."
Check out the track list for the 10th anniversary edition of All Hope is Gone below. The set can be pre-ordered here.
Disc 1: "All Hope Is Gone" 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
01. .Execute.
02. Gematria (The Killing Name)
03. Sulfur
04. Psychosocial
05. Dead Memories
06. Vendetta
07. Butcher's Hook
08. Gehenna
09. This Cold Black
10. Wherein Lies Continue
11. Snuff
12. All Hope Is Gone
Disc 2: Live At Madison Square Garden, February 5, 2009
01. (sic)
02. Eyeless
03. Wait And Bleed
04. Get This
05. Before I Forget
06. The Blister Exists
07. Dead Memories
08. Left Behind
09. Disasterpiece
10. Purity
11. Everything Ends
12. Psychosocial
13. Duality
14. People = Shit
15. Surfacing
16. Spit It Out