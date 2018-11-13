Slipknot Announce 'All Hope is Gone' 10th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Slipknot have announced a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of their fourth studio album, 2008’s All Hope is Gone. The new set, featuring re-imagined artwork and a live bonus disc containing their 2009 headlining set at Madison Square Garden, will be released on December 7.

In an Interview with Guitar World at the time of the album’s initial release, Slipknot guitarists Mick Thomson and Jim Root talked about the solos on the album.

"Right out of the gates, my lead on 'All Hope is Gone' is six-string swept arpeggios played real fast," Thomson said. "I’ve been doing that shit forever, and finally I get to play it. The band has been together for 13 years and it’s been almost 10 years since our first album came out, so I’ve been waiting a long time to do that. I lost all kinds of crazy guitar parts on our first two albums because, back then, technical guitar was 'bad.' Too many guys with poofy hair, stretch pants and pink guitars who could play like motherfuckers gave it a bad name, especially to people who weren’t guitar players. Try convincing your drummer that you still have balls and are a man, even though you spent years in your bedroom playing super technical guitar."

As for whether there was a way for listeners to determine which guitarist was playing which solo, Root said, "It’s kind of hard to say. When we were rehearsing the songs before going in the studio I was playing leads over everything. We came to the conclusion that Mick and I would go 50/50 on everything. In my head I was thinking that Mick would start the solos and I’d end them, but that were seven minutes long got chopped to four or five minutes, and some of the solos got edited out. But I still think things are split pretty evenly throughout the record."

Check out the track list for the 10th anniversary edition of All Hope is Gone below. The set can be pre-ordered here.

Disc 1: "All Hope Is Gone" 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

01. .Execute.

02. Gematria (The Killing Name)

03. Sulfur

04. Psychosocial

05. Dead Memories

06. Vendetta

07. Butcher's Hook

08. Gehenna

09. This Cold Black

10. Wherein Lies Continue

11. Snuff

12. All Hope Is Gone

Disc 2: Live At Madison Square Garden, February 5, 2009

01. (sic)

02. Eyeless

03. Wait And Bleed

04. Get This

05. Before I Forget

06. The Blister Exists

07. Dead Memories

08. Left Behind

09. Disasterpiece

10. Purity

11. Everything Ends

12. Psychosocial

13. Duality

14. People = Shit

15. Surfacing

16. Spit It Out