The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a June 19 release date for their upcoming new album, Oceania, which will be released through EMI.

Oceania serves as an "album within an album," as it is technically part of the sprawling 44-track work Teargarden by Kaleidoscope. Until recently, Billy Corgan and crew had been releasing one track at a time every few weeks, with the plan being to then release a series of 11 EPs.

The band's last proper full-length album was 2007's Zeitgeist.