Solar Guitars expands its range of Tele-inspired guitars with eye-catching 6- and 7-string T2 models

Solar Guitars has unveiled four new additions to its recently announced Type-T range of electric guitars, including three six-strings and a seven-string offering.

Founded by YouTuber and social media shred sensation Ola Englund, the metal-friendly brand caught guitarists’ attention with its radical reimagining of the traditional body shape, and aims to build on this momentum with its latest string of releases.

The six-strings sport the same single-cutaway body shape as its predecessor, and arrive in a slew of colorways. Both the White Matte T2.6W and Carbon Black Matte T2.6C models feature a mahogany body, while the more muted but still stunning Natural Matte T2.6N sports an ash body.

Image 1 of 3 Solar Guitars T2.6N (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Solar Guitars T2.6C (Image credit: Solar Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Solar Guitars T2.6W (Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Other than that, specs remain the same throughout the range. A slim-profile, 25.5”-scale three-piece maple neck is partnered with an ebony fretboard, which is topped with 24 Super Jumbo frets.

As is the case with the rest of the Solar range, the new T2s come equipped with Duncan Solar passive pickups, which really excel when cranked – take a listen for yourself in the video below.

The T2s have master knobs for volume and tone for refining your sound, with an angled five-way switch taking charge of those quick-fire changes.

Finishing touches include Solar 18:1 tuners, a string-through fixed bridge piece and customary 12th fret Solar inlay.

Elsewhere in the range, there’s nothing out of the ordinary with the seven-string, apart from its mahogany body and stunning flamed maple veneer, available in a Flame Black Burst finish.

Those details aside, it’s business as usual for the T2.7FBB, which features a slim three-piece maple neck, ebony fingerboard and 24 jumbo frets. Again, a string-through fixed bridge is utilized, providing robust stability for those wild scale runs, with Solar 18:1 tuners and a 12th fret Solar inlay also making the cut.

(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

The six- and seven-string Type-T axes are available to preorder now, with shipping scheduled to go ahead later this month.

The T2.6C and T2.6W list for $699 and $749, respectively, while the T2.6N is slightly more at $777. The T2.7FBB, meanwhile, carries a price tag of $799.

For more information, head over to Solar Guitars.