“Legendary design and quintessential tone”: Squier just gave the six-string Jazz Bass VI its Affinity series debut – and it costs less than $350

By
published

The Jazz VI has been launched as part of a comprehensive Affinity expansion pack, which also includes updated active four- and five-string bass models

Squier Affinity Series Active Jazz Bass VI
(Image credit: Fender)

Squier, the most affordable entry point into the Fender family, has added three new bass guitars to its Affinity Series – one of which is a spotlight-stealing six-string Jazz Bass VI model that costs less than $350.

Sitting just above the firm’s Sonic range in price and specs, the Affinity series aims to give that little bit more to beginner guitarists (or players on a budget), with the Jazz VI bass making its surprise debut in the series as part of this latest release.

Image 1 of 2
Squier Affinity Series bass
(Image credit: Fender)

