“Legendary design and quintessential tone”: Squier just gave the six-string Jazz Bass VI its Affinity series debut – and it costs less than $350

Squier, the most affordable entry point into the Fender family, has added three new bass guitars to its Affinity Series – one of which is a spotlight-stealing six-string Jazz Bass VI model that costs less than $350.

Sitting just above the firm’s Sonic range in price and specs, the Affinity series aims to give that little bit more to beginner guitarists (or players on a budget), with the Jazz VI bass making its surprise debut in the series as part of this latest release.

The range neatly comprises four-, five- and six-string bass models, with many specs present across the trio of Jazz Basses.

Fender is hyping the new “player-friendly refinements” made across its new range of bass and electric guitars, including thinner, lighter bodies, and “slim, comfortable C-shaped neck profiles”.

Offered in Black Metallic, the Affinity Series Jazz Bass VI ($329.99) features a thin, contoured offset body, the aforementioned C-shaped neck profile, and lightweight sealed-gear tuners, with its low-end snarl coming from two Squier single-coil J Bass pickups.

The Affinity Series Active Jazz Bass V ($349.99), meanwhile, serves two Squier Noiseless J Bass pickups, shaped by an active two-band preamp for “a variety of punchy tones”.

These sit alongside the range’s stock assortment of shapely refinements, with block inlays offering a touch of vintage visuals. Once more, there is only a Black Metallic finish available.

Things get a dash more colorful with the Active Jazz Bass ($329.99), with the standard four-string available in Mystic Seafoam and Olympic White. It’s very much the same build as the Jazz V, with the same specs mirrored, including the noiseless pickups and its accompanying two-band preamp.

“The Affinity Series delivers legendary design and quintessential tone for today’s aspiring guitar hero,” says Fender as it aims to appeal to new and established players alike. “It is ready to help lay the foundation for any player at any stage, and these new additions to the range offer even more options for players.”

Head to Fender to learn more about the new Affinity bass models, which will be available later this month.

Squier has also significantly expanded its Affinity electric range, debuting a Tom DeLonge-inspired Starcaster, Thinline Telecaster, and Jaguar.