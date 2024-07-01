From the Tom DeLonge-inspired Starcaster Deluxe to its first Thinline Tele and a rare Jaguar appearance – Squier’s affordable Affinity series just got a major new expansion

Today (July 1) hails Fender’s now-traditional summer release avalanche. Top of the pile is the news that Squier has added a generous five new models to its hugely popular Affinity range, including series debuts for Fender’s classic Telecaster Thinline and Jaguar models, and a new Tom Delonge-inspired take on the Starcaster – all of which will retail for under $300.

The Affinity series is Fender’s second-most affordable tier of guitar and bass builds, following the budget-friendly Bullet line. However, as we argued recently, the variety of budget build options has massively expanded in recent years.

We’re now moving past the point of the ‘surprisingly decent’ entry-level guitar and seeing more and more affordable electric guitars that channel specs and aesthetics inspired by higher-end custom builds. These new Affinity models only cement that trend.

As such, you can now find a new pair of semi-hollows in the Affinity line-up, each available for under $300. First is the Telecaster Thinline ($299.99), complete with a chambered body and two Squier single-coil pickups.

Then there’s the Starcaster Deluxe, which undoubtedly takes a bit of a cue from the Fender Tom DeLonge signature Starcaster. It swaps out the controversial Starcaster headstock for a Strat-style number and equips it with a pair of Squier humbuckers (all for $249.99).

Continuing the ‘deluxe on a budget’ theme, the Telecaster FMT SH (also $299.99) combines a thinner, lightweight body with a flame maple top – in a choice of Crimson Red Transparent or Mocha finishes – plus a Tele Custom-style SH pickup configuration.

Elsewhere, the Jaguar gets its debut appearance in the Affinity series, offering a thin, lightweight body, the traditional 24” scale-length and a simplified configuration of a three-position selector switch and two Squier single-coil pickups.

Then, while we’re on short-scale builds, there’s also a new reduced-footprint Strat option, in the shape of the Stratocaster Junior HSS ($249.99), which features a humbucker and two single-coils, a smaller, lighter body – and that reduced 24” scale-length.

Finally, in a sign of the times, the perennial Strat Pack (Fender’s go-to beginner guitar and amp set) has been augmented with the Affinity Stratocaster Mustang Micro Pack ($429.99), bundling the firm’s excellent headphone modeling amp into a thoroughly 2024 beginner package.

Guitar World got hands-on with some of the new Affinity models a few weeks ago and the immediate impression was that the balance of low prices, those addictive slim C-shaped necks and the beginner-friendly bungs (a simplified Jag for $300?) feels like a winning combination.

For more information on all the new models, head to Fender.