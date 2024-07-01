From the Tom DeLonge-inspired Starcaster Deluxe to its first Thinline Tele and a rare Jaguar appearance – Squier’s affordable Affinity series just got a major new expansion

The five new budget-friendly builds mean there’s now more variety to the Affinity series than we’ve ever seen before

Fender Squier Affinity group shot
(Image credit: Fender)

Today (July 1) hails Fender’s now-traditional summer release avalanche. Top of the pile is the news that Squier has added a generous five new models to its hugely popular Affinity range, including series debuts for Fender’s classic Telecaster Thinline and Jaguar models, and a new Tom Delonge-inspired take on the Starcaster – all of which will retail for under $300.

The Affinity series is Fender’s second-most affordable tier of guitar and bass builds, following the budget-friendly Bullet line. However, as we argued recently, the variety of budget build options has massively expanded in recent years.

Fender Squier Affinity Telecaster Thinline
Fender Squier Affinity Starcaster Deluxe
Fender Squier Affinity Telecaster FMT SH
Fender Squier Affinity Jaguar
Fender Squier Affinity Stratocaster Junior HSS
