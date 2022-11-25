Save up to $120 on Squier’s high-performance Contemporary Strats, Teles, Jazzmasters, Jaguars and basses in one of Black Friday’s hottest guitar deals

The Black Friday guitar deals are rolling in thick and fast, but few can touch the sheer value for money offered by the red-hot discounts available on the Squier Contemporary Series over at Fender.com (opens in new tab).

Right now, you can save up to $120 (well, $122.50, to be precise) on every guitar and bass in the range – including the Telecaster, Active Jazzmaster, Active Starcaster, Jaguar, Telecaster, Precision Bass, Jazz Bass and, of course, several configurations of Stratocaster, including hardtail and Floyd Rose versions.

When it was launched back in 2021, the Contemporary Series blew players away with spec sheets that looked like they belonged to guitars several times the price.

We’re talking roasted maple necks, sculpted neck heels, painted headstocks, chrome logos, and active pickups on specific models.

The series is already one of our favorite affordable lineups, and with discounts like this, these guitars are a complete no-brainer for contemporary-minded players.

Head to Fender.com (opens in new tab) to explore the full lineup, and be sure to check out the rest of Fender's massive sale, and our guide to the best Black Friday guitar deals.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Telecaster RH: $459 $344 (opens in new tab)

One of the most radical Tele designs in the Fender catalog, the Contemporary Telecaster RH features a neck humbucker teamed with a rail humbucker for big modern tones, while the 12” fingerboard radius is tailored for soloing.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Jazzmaster HH: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

Squier’s Active Jazzmaster HH isn’t far off an affordable Jim Root signature model, packing a streamlined control set and a pair of active humbuckers – not to mention two dazzling finishes, Shell Pink Pearl and Sunset Metallic.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Jaguar HH ST: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

The Contemporary Jaguar takes the classic offset silhouette to the extreme, offering a pair of SQR Atomic humbuckers, along with with coil-split and series/parallel switching options. All in all, it makes this short-scale model the most tonally flexible in the Contemporary Series lineup.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Stratocaster Special: $459 $344 (opens in new tab)

With its trio of single coils carefully positioned to provide a distinctive set of tones – not to mention optimal space for picking – the Contemporary Stratocaster Special is a singular take on Fender’s most famous format. A hardtail version, the Contemporary Stratocaster Special HT, is available for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Stratocaster HH FR: $489 $367 (opens in new tab)

A SuperStrat if ever we saw one, the Stratocaster HH FR deploys a pair of Squier Atomic humbuckers for chunky rock tones, with coil-split positions in the second and fourth selector spots. And, of course, the Floyd Rose double-locking tremolo is on hand to tackle the wildest divebombs you can throw at it.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Starcaster: $479 $359 (opens in new tab)

With a sealed semi-hollow design and two Squier SQR active ceramic humbuckers, this is a Starcaster for players of a heavier persuasion, and in Gunmetal Metallic and Shoreline Gold it looks the part, too.

(opens in new tab) Squier Contemporary Active Precision Bass PH: $499 $374 (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its active split single coil and humbucker pickups, this is one of the most versatile P-Basses you can buy for under $500, and with a roasted maple neck and sculpted heel, it plays above its price tag, too. You can get also get the five-string for $397.49, down from $529.99.