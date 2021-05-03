Squier unveils Fender Special Run Mustang, HSS Strat and Tele models with fresh finishes, limited-edition specs

There’s been a lot of excitement in Squier world lately, from the Contemporary Series to a Custom Esquire in three double-bound finishes. And now Squier has introduced new Fender Special Run electric guitar models that offer fresh updates, including limited edition specs and finishes, at affordable prices.

The Bullet Competition Mustang, a short-scale model with a racing stripe design at the upper bout, is now offered in Daphne Blue with an Orange stripe and Black with a Shoreline Gold stripe.

Other features include a 24-inch scale, a lightweight poplar body, C-shape bolt-on maple neck with an Indian laurel fingerboard, dual humbuckers and a six-saddle hardtail bridge.

Image 1 of 4 Bullet Competition Mustang in Black with Shoreline Gold stripe (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 4 Bullet Competition Mustang in Daphne Blue with Orange stripe (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 4 Bullet HSS Hardtail Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 4 of 4 Bullet HSS Hardtail Stratocaster in Two-Tone Sunburst (Image credit: Fender)

Also on tap is the Bullet HSS Hardtail Stratocaster in Sea Foam Green with white hardware and Two-Tone Sunburst with black hardware.

Both models feature poplar bodies, C-profile bolt-on maple necks, laurel fingerboards with medium-jumbo frets and, as the name makes clear, a pickup configuration consisting of a humbucker at the bridge and single coils in the neck and middle positions.

Finally, Squier has made available Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecasters in Candy Tangerine and Candy Apple Green.

Image 1 of 2 Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster in Candy Apple Green (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecaster in Candy Tangerine (Image credit: Fender)

The Teles feature nato bodies with C-shaped bolt-on maple necks and Indian laurel fingerboards with narrow-tall frets. There’s also genuine bone nuts, nickel-plated hardware, three-saddle bridges, vintage-style tuners and Fender-designed single-coil pickups for that classic Tele twang.

While the FSR models have yet to show up on the official Fender website, they're available at most online retailers, including Andertons, and for impressively low prices: £149 (approx. $210) for the Bullet Competition Mustang; £129 and £139 (approx. $180 and $193) for the Bullet HSS Sea Foam Green and Two-Tone Sunburst, respectively, and £379 (approx. $525) for the Classic Vibe ‘60s Custom Telecasters.