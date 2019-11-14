As this year's flood of pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continues to roll in, we're keeping our eyes out for the best and most significant discounts to make your holiday season shopping experience just a bit easier.
With that said, we couldn't help but tell you about the deal Musician's Friend currently has on the Squier Bullet Telecaster electric guitar. The beginner-level Tele is now $70 off, bringing its current price tag down to a tantalizing $129.
A perfect guitar for beginners and students, the Squier Bullet Tele features a maple neck with a 'C'-shaped profile, a 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard and a vintage-inspired 6-saddle bridge.
On the sonic front, the Bullet packs two single-coil Telecaster pickups with three-way switching. And all that for the cost of a single, semi-decent seat at your average arena or stadium-rock show!
It's not often that you can get this solid a guitar for this low a price, so be sure to strike while the iron is hot with this one!
Start playing for less with $70 off this Squier Bullet Telecaster at Musician's Friend
This rock-solid, entry-level Tele is perfect for beginners and students, and is available now for just $129 - $70 off its usual $199 price tag!View Deal