Start playing for less with $70 off this Squier Bullet Telecaster at Musician's Friend

As this year's flood of pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals continues to roll in, we're keeping our eyes out for the best and most significant discounts to make your holiday season shopping experience just a bit easier.

With that said, we couldn't help but tell you about the deal Musician's Friend currently has on the Squier Bullet Telecaster electric guitar. The beginner-level Tele is now $70 off, bringing its current price tag down to a tantalizing $129.

A perfect guitar for beginners and students, the Squier Bullet Tele features a maple neck with a 'C'-shaped profile, a 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard and a vintage-inspired 6-saddle bridge.

On the sonic front, the Bullet packs two single-coil Telecaster pickups with three-way switching. And all that for the cost of a single, semi-decent seat at your average arena or stadium-rock show!

It's not often that you can get this solid a guitar for this low a price, so be sure to strike while the iron is hot with this one!