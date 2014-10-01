Stéphan Forté Premieres New Song, "Enigma Opera Black" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Enigma Opera Black," a new song by French guitar virtuoso Stéphan Forté.

It's the title track from Forté's new album, which will be released October 28.

Guitar fans also will appreciate the appearance of master U.K. guitarist Andy James, whose guitar solo can be heard from 04:05 to 04:48.

This is Forté’s first studio album in three years and the first to be released on his new label, Zeta Nemesis. The guitarist was able to swing for the fences in a way he hadn’t in the past. The result is a fresh neo-classical, metal masterpiece.

“I’ve been listening to a lot more modern kinds of stuff, whether it’s metal or classical, and I wanted to do an instrumental album, but not the kind of cliché Neo-Classical Eighties kind of thing,” Forté said. “Even though my first album is not really like that, it can have that kind of feeling. It’s still dark and metal and heavy, but I really wanted to move to something more modern.”

Forté incorporated an array of lower-end instruments to bring metal music into a contemporary mind frame.

“Even though I’m not a big fan of the word ‘djent’ because I think nowadays it means just about anything, I kind of like the thought of using lower range instruments,” he said. “The fact that we’ve been using seven or eight string basses makes everything sound a bit more modern.”

Recorded at X Fade Studios in Nanterre, France, Enigma Opera Black was co-produced by Forté’s Adagio bandmate and keyboard player Kevin Codfert. The duo spent a year writing, recording and mixing the material.

“I took my time,” Forté said. “I really wanted to take my time and to be happy with every note, and even though I’m not happy with every note now, at least I’m close and created something that I enjoy listening to.”

Enigma Opera Black is available for pre-order HERE. Be sure to follow Forté on Facebook.