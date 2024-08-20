“Brings the all-in-one workhorse to more players than ever before”: Sterling by Music Man disrupts the entry-level guitar market with new Intro Series – debuting $199 Cutlass and $249 StingRay models

The firm looks to take on the beginner gear market's more established models with a range of nicely spec'd – and nice-looking – affordable electric and bass guitars

Sterling by Music Man Intro Series
(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Sterling by Music Man has laid down a serious statement of intent in the beginner electric guitar market by debuting its all-new Intro Series of electric guitars and bass guitars – which weigh in with some absurdly low prices.

The Ernie Ball Music Man (EBMM) offshoot has always been known for its affordable builds, but the Intro models take things to a whole new level, ushering in Cutlass guitars for $199 and StingRay basses for $249.

