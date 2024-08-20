“Brings the all-in-one workhorse to more players than ever before”: Sterling by Music Man disrupts the entry-level guitar market with new Intro Series – debuting $199 Cutlass and $249 StingRay models

Sterling by Music Man has laid down a serious statement of intent in the beginner electric guitar market by debuting its all-new Intro Series of electric guitars and bass guitars – which weigh in with some absurdly low prices.

The Ernie Ball Music Man (EBMM) offshoot has always been known for its affordable builds, but the Intro models take things to a whole new level, ushering in Cutlass guitars for $199 and StingRay basses for $249.

A range of Sterling instruments that start from just shy of the $200 mark? If ever a new guitar drop screamed ‘instant fan favorite’, this would be it.

Sure, there may be some guitars out there that can compete at even these ultra-humble budgetary levels, but what those competitors don’t have is the official Sterling by Music Man logo on the headstock, the backing of such an established company – or the silhouettes of some of EBMM’s most desired instruments.

They’re also spec’d rather nicely. For the Cutlass, an HSS configuration comprising ceramic pickups looks to offer increased utility, while a vintage Fulcrum tremolo system, 22 frets, die cast tuners and a dual action truss rod can all be found in the hardware.

Build-wise, there’s a standard poplar body, a 25.5” scale length, a hard maple neck with either a 12”-radius maple or Purple Heart fretboard (depending on the chosen finish), and a control layout comprising master volume and tone controls, and a five-way switch. Nothing out of the ordinary for beginner guitars, there.

Black, Canvas White, Sunrise Orange and Electric Blue are all available as finish options.

Then there’s the Intro StingRay, which makes the famed bass template championed by the likes of Carol Kaye, Flea, Joe Dart, Pino Palladino and many, many others more accessible than ever.

Available in Misty Green, Black, Sunrise Orange and Electric Blue, the $249 build also features a poplar body, maple neck, and either a maple or Purple Heart fretboard. A sole ceramic humbucker, with master volume and tone controls, is in charge of tones.

There’s also a 34” scale length, 21 frets, a 9.5” radius and a fixed bridge. In other words, a bunch of standard, player-friendly entry level appointments that don't reinvent the wheel – merely repackage them into a Sterling format.

“Sterling by Music Man’s new Intro Series Collection reflects the brand’s commitment to offering exceptional instruments that cater to a diverse range of players,” the firm says. “This new collection enables both new and seasoned players to enhance their musical journey with style and ease.”

It’s a pretty sizable release from Sterling by Music Man, and the Intro Series will no doubt find its biggest competitor in the form of the Squier Sonic range. Introduced last year, that collection also features a host of sub $200 builds, including – perhaps most appropriately to this story – some $199 Stratocasters.

It will also be interesting to see how the Intro family develops. $199 Albert Lee or Axis models would certainly be very welcome indeed.

Head over to Sterling by Music Man to find out more.