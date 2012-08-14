Stone Sour Streaming Two New Songs, "Gone Sovereign/Absolute Zero"

Earlier today, Stone Sour posted two tracks from their upcoming album to YouTube. You can stream "Gone Sovereign/Absolute Zero" below.

The tracks are taken from House of Gold and Bones, Part 1, which marks the first disc of a planned double album. Part 1 is due out October 23 via Roadrunner, while the second disc is slated for a 2013 release.

According to frontman Corey Taylor, each half will contain 12 tracks, with a larger overall narrative connecting them. "Each disc will include one half of the story," the singer said via Twitter. "For lyrics, you’ll have to [visit] our site.”