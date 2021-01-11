Stratocaster and Jazzmaster collide with Fender’s new off-the-wall Strat Jazz Deluxe

Adore the sound of the Stratocaster and the body of the Jazzmaster, but can’t choose between the two? Fender has answered your prayers with the launch of the Strat Jazz Deluxe, the latest model in its Parallel Universe Vol II lineup of electric guitar mash-ups.

Naturally, the guitar gets its name from appointments derived from both its inspirations. So, you get the classic offset Jazzmaster body shape, teamed with a trio of Texas Special Stratocaster pickups and two-point American Pro Strat bridge.

But as you can see, there are a number of boutique tweaks at play here, too. Namely a figured flame maple top on a bound alder body, nitrocellulose-finished in Transparent Faded Seafoam Green and topped off with a gold scratchplate.

(Image credit: Fender)

Then there’s the solid rosewood neck, shaped to a Modern C with 9.5” radius, and fitted with Narrow Tall frets and Fender ClassicGear tuners – not to mention a laser-etched Fender logo. Sweet.

$2,299 is the price of entry for the Parallel Universe Volume II Strat Jazz Deluxe, including a custom Certificate of Authenticity and Surf Green Parallel Universe II Deluxe Hardshell case.

For more info, head to Fender.com.

Oh, and if you’d prefer the opposite of the Strat Jazz – ie, Jazzmaster pickups and hardware on a Strat body – Fender has you covered on that front, too, with the Jazz Strat.