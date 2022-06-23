Stream music for less with up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, completely free

By published

This unmissable early-Prime Day saving gives you access to 90 million songs, podcasts and curated playlists

Man wearing headphones and sunglasses stands against a blue background
(Image credit: Getty/master1305)

Ok, so this year's Prime Day guitar deals may not officially get underway until July 12, but that hasn't stopped Amazon dropping a particularly killer, cost-saving offer for music fans a few weeks early. Right now you can bag yourself up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, totally free (opens in new tab) (or 3 months if you're a non-Prime member).

If you're looking for ways to save money on your monthly bills at the moment but don't want to give up access to your favorite bands in the palm of your hand, this deal will save you $35.96 over the next 4 months. And if you decide to carry on streaming once the offer ends, Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the best value streaming services around at just $8.99 per month.

Over the last few years, Amazon Music has become one of the most popular music streaming services, offering over 90 million songs, podcasts, curated playlists and more. Of course, you get access to all this content completely ad-free, with unlimited offline downloads.

(opens in new tab)

Amazon Music Unlimited: Up to 4 months free (opens in new tab)
Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime and pay absolutely nothing for 4 months if you're a Prime member! Non-Prime members will get 3 months free if they sign up today.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Not a Prime member? Well, you really are missing out. Not only will you gain access to the best version of this mega streaming deal, but you’ll also be eligible for many more great Prime Day deals that land when the big day arrives, as well as the ability to watch fantastic music-related films and documentaries on Prime Video. That's on top of free delivery on many items. 

Got an Amazon Alexa device, like the awesome-sounding Amazon Echo Studio (opens in new tab)? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and create playlists using just your voice, too. Magic. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Chris Barnes
Chris Barnes

I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. It's my job to manage buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices. I'm a guitarist and a drummer and I've worked in the music gear industry for 18 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance writer working with brands including Roland, Boss, MusicRadar and Natal.