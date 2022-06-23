Stream music for less with up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, completely free

Ok, so this year's Prime Day guitar deals may not officially get underway until July 12, but that hasn't stopped Amazon dropping a particularly killer, cost-saving offer for music fans a few weeks early. Right now you can bag yourself up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited, totally free (opens in new tab) (or 3 months if you're a non-Prime member).

If you're looking for ways to save money on your monthly bills at the moment but don't want to give up access to your favorite bands in the palm of your hand, this deal will save you $35.96 over the next 4 months. And if you decide to carry on streaming once the offer ends, Amazon Music Unlimited is one of the best value streaming services around at just $8.99 per month.

Over the last few years, Amazon Music has become one of the most popular music streaming services, offering over 90 million songs, podcasts, curated playlists and more. Of course, you get access to all this content completely ad-free, with unlimited offline downloads.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Up to 4 months free (opens in new tab)

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime and pay absolutely nothing for 4 months if you're a Prime member! Non-Prime members will get 3 months free if they sign up today.

Not a Prime member? Well, you really are missing out. Not only will you gain access to the best version of this mega streaming deal, but you’ll also be eligible for many more great Prime Day deals that land when the big day arrives, as well as the ability to watch fantastic music-related films and documentaries on Prime Video. That's on top of free delivery on many items.

Got an Amazon Alexa device, like the awesome-sounding Amazon Echo Studio (opens in new tab)? You can control your music, ask for suggestions and create playlists using just your voice, too. Magic.